Transcodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,766.17 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Transcodium has a total market cap of $244,766.17 and approximately $56.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

