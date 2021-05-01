Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $39.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 749.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $118.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $239.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $379.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TBIO shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

