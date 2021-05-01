Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $5.05 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $251.81 million and $7.68 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00008757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,832,503 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.