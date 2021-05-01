Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.45 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00008930 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $257.59 million and $10.45 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,833,753 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars.

