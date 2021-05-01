Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.