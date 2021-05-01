Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $860,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.72 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.