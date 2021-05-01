Trias (TRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

