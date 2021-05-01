Tribe (TRIBE) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Tribe has a total market cap of $366.23 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00071252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.00863764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.