Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Trip.com Group worth $379,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,174. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

