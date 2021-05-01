Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.10

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.10 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.50). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 190.30 ($2.49), with a volume of 4,777,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

