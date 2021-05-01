Trodl 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,568.00 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Trodl has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Trodl has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $11,568.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trodl alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00285334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.01083470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00724613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.28 or 0.99923218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trodl Coin Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trodl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.