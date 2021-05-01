TROY (TROY) One Day Volume Tops $22.80 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. TROY has a total market cap of $219.35 million and approximately $22.80 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.