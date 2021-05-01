TROY (TROY) Price Tops $0.0229

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, TROY has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $215.74 million and $23.93 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

