TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of TrueCar worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrueCar by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.