TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $320.72 million and $100.46 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,016,057 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.