Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

