Trust Wallet Token Price Up 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $191.42 million and approximately $63.66 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00285730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01142267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00718054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.22 or 0.99994900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

