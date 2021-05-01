TrustSwap Price Tops $3.78 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006550 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $308.86 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

