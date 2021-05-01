TrustToken (TRU) Trading Up 45.8% Over Last 7 Days

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

