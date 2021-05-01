Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MEDS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDS. TheStreet downgraded Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trxade Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

