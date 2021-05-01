Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tsumura & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $34.35 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

