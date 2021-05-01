TTC (TTC) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

