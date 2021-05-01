Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.97. 39,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 132,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Tudor Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

