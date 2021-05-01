Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 186,683 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 452.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,683 shares during the quarter. Hudson Executive Investment accounts for about 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.55% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

