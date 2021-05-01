Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 55,823 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.09% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 383.5% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

