Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. CITIC Capital Acquisition makes up 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 1.11% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,410,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.