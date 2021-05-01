Tuttle Tactical Management Buys 129,085 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,085 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 1.08% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,363,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,528,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $28,958,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $905,000.

Shares of TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

