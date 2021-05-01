Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 173,680 ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $707,000.

Shares of SCOBU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

