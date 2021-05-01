Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 174,030 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

