Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 226,477 Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.75% of Peridot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDAC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.