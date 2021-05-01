Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 271,288 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Bridgetown 2 comprises 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.91% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.