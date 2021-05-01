Tuttle Tactical Management Grows Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 360.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the quarter. Horizon Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.37% of Horizon Acquisition worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000.

Shares of HZAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

