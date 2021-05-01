Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 379.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,375 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.38% of D8 worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of D8 in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of D8 by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of D8 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get D8 alerts:

NYSE:DEH opened at $9.93 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH).

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.