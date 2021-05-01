Tuttle Tactical Management Has $2.94 Million Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 462.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,117 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings V makes up approximately 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.45% of Gores Holdings V worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

