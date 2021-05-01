Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $2.32 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Gores Metropoulos II makes up about 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000.

GMIIU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

