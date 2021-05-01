Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $6.47 Million in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Starboard Value Acquisition makes up about 2.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 6.05% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

