Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

About Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units

