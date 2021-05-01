Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Separately, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of TWLVU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

In related news, CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

