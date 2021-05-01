Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.74% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Profile

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.