Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 281,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Kismet Acquisition One makes up 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.89% of Kismet Acquisition One at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth about $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth about $8,290,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth about $5,284,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000.

Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

