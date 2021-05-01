Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Separately, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVFAU stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.