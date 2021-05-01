Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.74 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Shares of DCRCU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.20.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

