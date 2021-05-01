Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $2.79 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 318,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 1.12% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

DCRB stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.