Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.95 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

