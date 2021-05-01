Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Twilio worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

NYSE TWLO opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

