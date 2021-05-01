TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Trading Down 0.2%

two (NYSE:TWOA) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 505,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 324,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

TWO Company Profile (NYSE:TWOA)

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

