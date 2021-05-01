Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.29 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $74,687.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,043,868 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

