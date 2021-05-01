U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. U-Swirl shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL)

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for U-Swirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Swirl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.