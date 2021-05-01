Ubiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $53,673.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.79 or 0.05118677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.27 or 0.00478761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.00730783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.83 or 0.00439867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004258 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.