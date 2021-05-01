UCA Coin Market Cap Hits $4.74 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $30,473.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,302,678,478 coins and its circulating supply is 2,024,949,853 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

